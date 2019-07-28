Two Disqualified From NDC Volta Primaries

Two persons have been disqualified from contesting in the upcoming National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primaries in the Volta Region.

The two are Paul Mensah Voegborlo, who wanted to contest in the Keta Constituency and William Mawuli Ahado who wanted to contest in the North Tongu constituency.

They failed to meet the requirements for qualification to contest in the race.

The Volta Regional Communications Director for the NDC, Kafui Agbleze explained that “Mr Voegborlo held a party card from a different region from the Volta region, breaching a party constitutional regulation”.

In the case of Mr Ahodo who sought to unseat incumbent MP, Samuel Okujeto Ablakwa, who is seeking reelection, he had not been with the party long enough in the North Tongu Constituency to satisfy the four-year minimum membership requirement to contest for parliament on the ticket of the NDC.

60 other aspirants were however cleared to contest in the primaries at the end of the vetting at the NDC’s regional party office in Ho.

Party executives have not concluded on a nomination from the Adaklu Constituency for Rebecca Agbogah, seeking to replace incumbent Kwame Governs Agbodza. Mr Agbleze said, “the party had learnt after Madam Agbogah’s vetting that she contested on the ticket of the PPP in the 2016 general elections, which finding is likely to cause her disqualification”.

Regional Party Secretary, James Gunu told Citi News that the party has “asked all contestants to sign undertakings not to contest independently should they be disqualified for whatever reason”.

“In order to consolidate the unity and cohesion in the party to secure a resounding victory for H.E President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, Aspirants would be made to sign a declaration form to be committed to accepting the outcome of the vetting and the primaries without resorting to any legal or court litigation” Mr Gunu stated.

74 persons initially picked nomination forms but not all of them filed their forms.

---citinewsroom