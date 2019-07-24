UEW Lecturers Distance Itself From UTAG President’s Support For Avoke’s Stormback

Lecturers of the University of Education, Winneba have distance themselves from recent statement by their local president of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) which suggests that they back the return of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avoke .

According to the lecturers, they believe that Prof. Avoke’s plan to return to the school is causing chaos and confusion.

The President of the UTAG-UEW, Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku in a statement on Tuesday said, “UEW has seen much water go under the bridge that needs urgent assuaging. UTAG, therefore, urges Professor Mawutor Avoke to ably superintend the bridging of gaps and mending of broken fences to move the university forward in a spirit of enduring reconciliation and progressive cohesion to place it on the pedestal for which the institution is characteristically known nationally and internationally.

“UTAG-UEW further implores everyone to lend Professor Mawutor Avoke the much-needed unified support and encouragement to discharge his lawful duties as Vice-Chancellor and to lead as he ought.”

But the front of UTAG is divided and the group of lecturers say the push by Mr. Duku will not auger well for the school.

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Education and member told Citi News, the move by Dr. Duku is creating avoidable confusion.

“We dissociate ourselves from the press release by Dr. Frimpong Duku yesterday calling for support for forcibly moving into office as Vice Chancellor when already there is one. All the senior members of the university are employees of the Council of the University and so it is the Council of the University that must appoint people.

He [Frimpong Duku] has not been lawfully mandated to function like that…. Some of these things create chaos and confusion. Let us not encourage such confusion and such chaos in the school,” he said.

On Wednesday morning a number of heavily armed police officers were sighted at the University in anticipation of the return of the ousted Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof Mawutor Avoke, who, together with some staff who were also dismissed, stormed the campus on Tuesday to, ostensibly, take over the running of the university.

—citinewsroom