Deputy Local Government Minister fetes with Atwima Mponua District

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon Collins Ntim today 24rd July 2019 paid a working visit to the Atwima Mponua District Assembly. The objective of his visit was to find out the implementation stages of the various intervention projects and programs of the NPP Government.

The District Chief Executive, Honorable William Darko expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister. He highlighted the various achievements chalk by the NPP administration to ameliorate the burden of the indigenes of Mponua.

The District Directors of Agric, Education, and Health gave various accounts of their stewardship to the visiting minister.

Mr. Eric Fofie of the Agric department educated the gathering on Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) which is the umbrella policy with other sub-policies like Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and DCACT which is the office resourced to oversee the smooth implementation of the flagship program 1D1F. He stated that the DCACT through the District Assembly distributed over 15,000 Oil palm and Coconut seedlings. Again, he mentioned that, over 828,100 seedlings to 1,503 farmers within the District covering 736 Hectares.

Mrs. Gillian Owusu, who presented in the stead of the Health Director stated that, though the District Assembly is doing its part, the Health Directorate is in dire need of a vehicle and other logistics that will assist in monitoring and surveillance across the nooks and cranny of Atwima Mponua. She mentioned that there are few CHPS compound which serve the numerous citizens within the District making the work of the staff a tedious one. Mrs Owusu Bemoaned the lack of Ambulance coupled with the dilapidated road networks scattered across the district as a headache to the outfit. This she stated, is making the nursing profession a languorous one with it attendant inadequate nursing staff.

In the field of Education, Miss Juliana Essel-Cudjoe, the Director of Education Services, presented the various programs of her outfit. She congratulated the Member of Parliament and the District Executive for organizing the 2019 Mock exams for the JHS 3 students. Again, she commended the DCE for equipping some schools with desks and other infrastructure. Miss Essel also thanked the government for making available other Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) which have not been in short supply since 2017. The Director asked the Minister to come to the aid of her office since the department depends on only 1 rickety vehicle for all of its activities. In addition, she requested for Motor Bikes for her department to augment supervision for the Circuit Supervisors.

Honorable Collins Ntim thanked the presenters for their stewardship and promised to forward their challenges to the appropriate actions. “I shall forward all the concerns raised to a higher authority for immediate action”, he stated. Again, he stated that the Special Development Ministry has procured Ambulances which are ready for distribution to all districts nationwide. Furthermore, the Minister commended New Okaff industries for the yeoman’s job for the establishment of the multi-purpose organic agrochemical factory. The company presented about 10 boxes of its products to the Minister as a token.

After the stakeholders meeting, the Deputy Minister in the company of Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, the Clergy, Staff, HODs, Service Commanders and the people present moved to cut the sod for the completion of the Ultra-Modern District Assembly Hall Complex for the district administration abandoned since 2009.