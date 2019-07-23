I Will Accept Request To Be Mahama’s Running Mate – Mosquito

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he will gladly accept an opportunity to serve as John Mahama's running mate in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

NDC watchers say that Mr. Asiedu Nketia is being considered as a possible running mate to John Mahama in the next election.

Speaking to Citi News, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said, it's an offer he would not reject.

“My point is no one campaigns to be a running mate, this is an appointment that is offered, so those who are to offer it will offer it at the appropriate time. I am not spending time thinking about it but if the party decides that I should play any role, why not,” he said.

The NDC voted John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The ex-president became the NDC's presidential aspirant after beating off competition from six other candidates.

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

The other competitors – Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu had 5% of the votes combined.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 elections by a landslide margin, polling 53% of the total votes cast while the NDC could only manage 44.4%.

Mahama's defeat in 2016 remains the worst ever election defeat suffered by an incumbent President in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

