NDC Primaries: Aspirant Vows To Consolidate Bagbin’s Gains

A 37-year-old hospital administrator, Tony Sumah has touted himself as the best candidate who can win the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary seat and build on the legacies of Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament.

Mr. Sumah who was speaking after successfully submitting his nomination form at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) party office at Nadowli in the Upper West Region said: “Mr. Bagbin has left indelible footprints in the constituency that need a young visionary who can consolidate his gains and build on our collective vision. This is not the time to gamble, we need a unifier and as an administrator, I come next to none”.

Tony Sumah is among six other candidates seeking to replace the second deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament who has been occupying the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary seat since 1992.

In all, thirty-six (36) persons successfully filed their nomination forms to contest the NDC’s parliamentary primaries in the eleven districts of the Upper West Region.

Four (4) others who had earlier picked the nomination forms failed to submit them at the close of nominations on Friday.

Below is the list of the aspirants in the Upper West region:

Sissala East

1. Dr Sumaila Asuru

2. Hon Adamu Yakubu

3. Hon Bukari Bayorbor

4. Hon Issah Mohammed Bataglia

5. Hon Ibrahim Jamilatu

Sissala West

1. Hon. Mumuni Hakeem Duwiejuah

2. Hon Mary Hagbana Abu Nankpa

3. Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu

Lambussie

1. Hon Bom Dy-Yakka Kofi

2. Hon Marcelinus Welber

3. Hon Edward K Dery

Nandom

1. Hon Dr Richard Kuu-ire

Lawra

1. Hon Bede A. Ziedeng

2. Hon Daniel Tigbee

Daffiama Bussie Issa

1. Hon Dr Sabastian Sandaare

Jirapa

1. Hon Bright Salia

2. Hon.Dr Raegan Dipilah

3. Hon. Cletus Dapilah

4. Hon Vitus Gbang

5. Hon Richard Kuunaah

6. Hon Dr Bawaana Dakurah

Nadowli Kaleo

1. Hon Martin Lucas N. Kunbampuo

2. Hon Romanus Gyang

3. Hon. Dr Camynta Baezie

4. Hon Tony Sumah

5. Hon Vitalis Mwinyuri

6. Hon Awudu Mumuni

7. Hon Salifu Dumba

Wa West

1. Hon Joseph Yiele Chireh

2. Hon Supt( Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu

Wa East

1. Hon Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw

2. Hon Aminu Salifu

Wa Central

1. Hon Yakubu Duogo

2. Hon Lawyer Iddrisu Wahid Bampuori

3. Hon. Dr Khalid Sheriff

4. Hon Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

---citinewsroom