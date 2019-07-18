NDC Express Worry Over Insecurity Under Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn has lambasted President Akufo-Addo for failing to secure Ghanaians.

The impunity, lawlessness, vigilantism are just but few of the insecurity scenarios in the country, he said.

According to Mr. Ako Gunn, the President has failed Ghanaians woefully and further exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.

“Our peaceful country that was handed over by various former presidents, right from former President Rawlings to Former President Mahama is now threatened and doomed with various acts of kidnappings, assassinations and brutalities, a phenomenon which the government of the day led by President Akufo Addo has neglected to tackle head-on,” Mr.Ako Gunn exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said the country's reputation as a peaceful destination in the sub-region is being threatened by the recent spate of violent crimes that have often seen no justice for victims.

“We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that, his administration will do what it takes to protect citizens.

---KingdomfmOnline.com