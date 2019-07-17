Missing Takoradi Girls; Government Must Collaborate With Foreign Expertise-Stranek

STRANEK-Africa has closely monitored the developments concerning the three girls from Takoradi who have gone missing for some time now and this has been of great worry since the issue has heavily affected the family, friends, Ghanaians as a whole and the international image of Ghana as a safe place to thrive. The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on 21 December 2018; 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on 17 August 2018; and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on 4 December 2018. The impression created per this issue is, our security as Ghanaians is at stake hence, we urge, government must collaborate with foreign expertise to find these girls.

It will not be out of place to call for collaboration since that approach led to the rescue of the two Canadian girls who were kidnapped at Ahodwo, Kumasi. Every woman is a mother by default and will feel the pain of mothers of these missing young ladies. If the government of Ghana could collaborate to bring relief to the hearts and minds of the parents of the two Canadian Girls, same should be done to bring relief to parents of the daughters of the Land.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo sworn to the Presidential Oath in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to "at all times preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana; and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons". It is therefore, very disappointing on the part of the President and the Republic of Ghana to dine and sleep whiles its Nationals have gone missing for several months.

Despite the fact that the main suspect, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills has confessed the girls are alive, it is not enough to have high hopes and be complacent. It is said, “time and tide waits for no man” thus government must leapfrog by working in tandem with foreign expertise to get to the bottom of this issue. It is the position of

STRANEK-Africa that, there is no doubt that Ghana's call on the United States of America for assistance and deployment of its security intelligence would help Ghana find its missing girls.

No amount of words is satisfactory than amalgamating with foreign professionals in rescuing the young ladies. We, therefore, opine that there should be more action and less talk in finding these girls to put a smile on the face of the family once again.

Signed.

Adjoa Tima Boafo

Director of Women Affairs

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director