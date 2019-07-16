Modern Ghana logo

16.07.2019 Business & Finance

IMF Boss Resigns

By Staff Writer
3 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE
Christine Largade leaves the IMF to become President of the European Central Bank

Madam Largade was on July 2 nominated by the European Council to the position of President of the European Central Bank.

“I had agonised over this proposal during the previous 48 hours and eventually decided to accept,” she said.

Emotional Largade spoke about the good times she with the team at the IMF and the successes they chalked together noting “it was occasionally divided, but it was always civilised and respectful”.

Read her letter below:

Watch JoyBusiness’ George Wiafe’s interview with her last year

—Myjoyonline

