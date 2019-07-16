We Won't Pay Taxes, Road Worthy Certificate Anymore—Angry Lekma Residents

Some angry residents living in the Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (Lekma) are threatening to stop paying taxes and road worth certificates if government fails to fix the bad roads in the area.

According to the residents, they spend huge sums of the savings on vehicle maintenance particularly due to the poor state of this road.

A resident said, "I have to replace my shock absorbers often becuase of the state of this road. One costs ghc200. I'll stop paying my taxes and paying for Road worthy certificate."

According to the angry residents, they no more find the motivation to keep paying income tax when their roads, for which monies are collected for, are terrible.

This follows the abandoned 7.5km road within the Lekma area which was under under construction some years ago.

Information gathered reveals that due to the terrible state of the road, commercial and private drivers who ply that stretch have had their pockets been drained since they continuously buy spare parts to fix their vehicles.

A porridge seller near the Lekma Hospital, Evelyn disclosed that she has been selling in the area for some time and was there when the sod was cut for the construction of this road many years ago.

She said, "I've been here all these years. I've had to cut my hair because it's often gather dust selling by the roadside."

A taxi driver whose name was given as Joshua also mentioned that due to the poor nature of the road, he spends most of sales fixing his car adding that whenever it rains driving on the road is a terrible experience.

As the campaign to get the Lekma roads fixed is gaining much attention on social media, a hash tag dubbed '#FixLekmaNOW has been created to draw the attention of authorities to come to their aid.

Reacting to the call by residents on #FixLekmaNOW, the Municipal Chief Executive of Lekma, Naa Adjeley says government is owing the previous contractor adding that this could be a reason the project has delayed.

She stressed, "I guess there's lack of funding for the construction of the road. Only the consultants to the project have been introduced to us. I've been trying without success to speak to the Roads Minister."