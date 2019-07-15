Modern Ghana logo

15.07.2019 General News

Persons With Disabilities Want Equal Opportunities, Not Sympathy — Mahama

By Zion Abdul Rauf
John Mahama
3 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished the people of Ghana to give equal opportunities to people with disabilities instead of sympathy.

Speaking at the launch of the CEM Ability Village, a charity project focusing on the empowerment of persons with disability (PWD) to live more dignified lives in the society, former President Mahama said Persons with Disability want to be given a place in society to contribute their quota towards national development.

He touted software engineer Farida Bedwei, who has proven that given the opportunity, PwDs can even do better than many with no disability.

Former President Mahama joined Rev. Steve Mensah and his Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry today to launch the Charity project.

Mr Mahama said Ghana has many legislations intended to help protect and improve the lives of PwDs but enforcement has not been effective.

He has since promised to focus his attention as leader of the National Democratic Congress and President of Ghana in 2021 when elected into power in 2020.

The proposed that 2,000 acre CEM Ability Village will be a purpose-built community for PwDs in Ningo, in the Greater Accra Region, where PwDs will enjoy full and equal rights and actively participate in nation building.

715201922600 typbsferqm img20190714wa0142

715201922602 j4eq27t2gb img20190714wa0143

