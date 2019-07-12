Summer Holiday Experience With Toke Makinwa, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ameyaw Debra, Sister Deborah Others In South Africa

Sensational South African media personality Bonang Matheba in collaboration with South Africa Tourism is hosting guests from Nigeria and Ghana to a fun-filled, eight-day summer experience focused on the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa. The guests present on the trip are Radio Presenter and Media starlet Toke Makinwa, renowned fashion designer Mai Atafo, celebrity photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ghanian Writer and Blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Musician Sister Deborah, Chidera Mouka, Kola Oshalusi, Folu Storms and the MTV Base crew.

Influencers arrived at Goerge Airport located in George, Western Cape South Africa after a 6 Hour flight from Nigeria and Ghana where they were transferred to the Ouibaai Hotel and Golf Resort known for its pristine beaches, indigenous forests and nature reserve, the Hotel is less than seven minutes drive from the George Airport Johannesburg. Our favourite influencers kicked off their summer holiday on day 2 with a powerboat cruise through the Knysna Lagoon enjoying wine and oysters on a relaxing boat cruise and taking in the magnificence of Knysna as the sun starts to set over the lagoon.

It’s a week full of activities and adventure in South Africa, with the next stop being idyllic St. Francis Bay - touted as South Africa’s ‘Little Venice’ which is just 90 kilometres away from Port Elizabeth, and 1 hour 15 Mins from Tsitsikamma Nature Reserve where our Influencers will experience the adrenaline pumping adventures Quad Biking and Bungee Jumping of the cliff. An hour’s morning flight will bring them to Durban.

On arriving Durban the largest city in the Kwazulu-natal Province of South Africa, Bonang Matheba will play host to the West African guest at the famous shipwrecked Cargo Holds Restaurant for some ultimate nautical gourmet lunch experience. Lunch is a treat, ranging from Oysters and Seafood, and the finest wines - all affordable.

The guests will also be attending the Durban July known as South Africa most prestigious horse race held at the Greyville Racecourse, Berea - South Africa with fashion, music, and horses as the main event for the full day ending itinerary with some Urban Jazz Experience.