Ghana Healthcare Volunteers Of Georgia Usa Delivers Needed Healthcare And Medication To Citizens Of Ahafo Ano District

Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia U.S.A (GHVOG) on June 3-14, 2019 delivered much needed lifesaving medical services and basic healthcare to citizens of Mankranso and Adugyama in Ahafo Ano District of Ashanti Region. This humanitarian gesture was the culmination of years of planning and fundraising with the goal of delivering these needed services to citizens of Ghana who cannot afford such services. The two weeks trip involved renowned Ghanaian and foreign doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare providers in the United States who embarked on this humanitarian trip to offer their services free of charge. Among the drugs and medical services offered to the citizens were: Infections/Suture/Incision & Drainage, Diabetes & Blood Pressure screening and treatment, Respiratory & Heart Conditions, Abdominal Pain, Malaria, and Worms, Gynecological services, hysterectomy, Hernia Repairs, but to mention a few. Over 1,700 patients were seen, and about 80 surgeries performed.

Dr. Nicholas Fosu, the president of GHVOG and leader of the delegation, thanked the healthcare volunteers who made the journey for their humanity and generosity. He implored them to make the trip in the future if called upon again because such services are not only fulfilling but life saving to the citizenry served. He thanked the chief and people of the district for warmly welcoming them and making the facility available and possible for the work to be done.

The District Health Director, Mr. Reuben Bedzrah, thanked GHVOG and applauded them for their gesture and services. He appealed to other organizations in the diaspora to emulate the example of GHVOG and bring their services to their brothers and sisters still at home.

The MP for Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, honorable Francis Adabour, echoed the sentiments of the District Health Director saying these gestures go a long way to help the citizens of not only the area served, but the entire county because Ghana is a free and peaceful country where people travel and settle in any and all areas of the country. He emphasized that GHVOG couldn’t have chosen a better location because the district is home to a very diverse demographics of Ghana.

For his part, the Chief of Mankranso, Nana Safreh Adu Amankwatia, praised the group and prayed that God reward them many folds for their gestures and services. He thanked them on behalf of the citizens of the district and prayed that they return safely to their various homes. He said he hoped this is just the beginning of many such trips not only to the Ahafo Ano District, but to all areas of Ghana.

GHVOG is a US-based non-profit 501(c) (3) healthcare volunteer of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other healthcare professionals registered under the State of Georgia, USA. It is GHVOG’s mission to promote the general health of Ghanaians (both US and Ghana), and other underserved communities through education and community health outreach programs. GHVOG was founded to respond to the needs of many Ghanaians, and other underserved communities, who have difficulty accessing and obtaining basic healthcare and information about their health.

The group plans to replicate this gesture in Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Districts of Western Region, and Bechem-Goaso in the Brono-Ahafo Region of Ghana next year.

Source: Dr. Nicholas Fosu, president, GHVOG

