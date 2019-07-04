Yenepoya signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber

Yenepoya (deemed to be university) signs a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber, Pentecost University College & St Albert’s College of Medicine and Health Science, Ghana

The yenepoya (deemed to be university) and the president of Ghana India trade advisory chamber along with rector of Pentecost university has signed a memorandum of understanding on 17th June, 2019 for the purpose of educational cooperation, extending health services and strengthening of relationship between two counties in terms of health, education and skill development.

On this occasion, Hon'ble chancellor mr yenepoya abdullah kunhi of yenepoya university, hon'ble vice chancellor dr. M Vijaya Kumar & other officials of the university along with Honb’le president Dominic Oduro-Antwi, Ghana India trade advisory chamber and several other delegations from republic of Ghana namely ms Nayoota Twum Barima, executive member responsible for client relations for Ghana India trade advisory chamber. Apostle dr daniel walker, rector -Pentecost university college, Ghana. Ms Jenny Ssaintte team leader for West Africa crop research centre at the University of Ghana-Legon, Mr. Michael WK Gyimah head of library / principal officer at Pentecost university college & dr senorita Issac, executive head of women & child welfare wing, Delhi NCR chapter and founder chairperson of human achievers foundation were present.

The purpose of this MOU is to enhance bilateral co-operation in medical education & research, health care services, and skill development. The MoU also envisages training of doctors in advanced fellowships in super/subspecialties, capacity building and skill training through health technology programmes, medical tourism, free paediatric care, faculty and student exchange in health and allied sectors, and establishment of joint centres for excellence in research and training at Ghana, establishment of incubation, medical technology and entrepreneurship development centres.