Six MPs To Query Energy Minister Over Rural Electrification Projects

Six parliamentarians has been billed to query the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu, over some communities in their constituencies that are yet to be connected onto the national grid for electricity.

Some of the communities have had the projects commenced in 2015 under the Self- Help Rural Electrification Projects, but works on projects sites has been halted since the current government took over in 2017.

The six parliamentarians that have had their questions listed in the Parliament Business Statement for the sixth week ending Friday July 5, includes Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, Member of parliament for Nabdam in the Upper East Region.

He is asking for electricity to be extended to 10 communities in the constituency, while his colleague, Christian Corletey Otuteye, MP for Sege in the Greater Accra Region, is also seeks for electricity to be extended to three deprived communities.

Member of Parliament for Wassa East in the Western Region, Isaac Adjei Mensah is dragging the Minister of Energy to parliament to explain when five deprived farming communities in his Constituency would be connected onto the national grid through the Self-Help Rural Electrification Project.

Hon Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini, MP for Tolon is questioning the Minister of Energy when the government would extend and connect 10 of his remote communities onto the national grid so they enjoy light to improve their living standard.

The member of Parliament for Afadzato South, Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay, is asking the Energy Minister when 12 deprived communities in the constituency would be connected to the national grid.

Hon Alhassan Umar, Member of Parliament for Zabzugu, is dragging the Energy Minister to parliament explain when Contractor would return to site and complete the connection of rural electrification project in five deprived communities in the constituency.

When the National Electrification Scheme started in 1990 only 15 per cent of the country's rural communities had electricity but successive governments have work to to achieving Universal Access to Electricity.

Nevertheless, over 20, 000 rural farming communities are still without electricity, making it more difficult for the deprived communities to enhance their roles in national development.