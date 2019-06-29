Ashanti Region: Atwima -Yabi chief woos investors

The Chief of Atwima Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region Nana Kontomire Kwame Ababio has urged foreign nationals to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in the area and do business in the area.

According to Nana Kontomire Kwame Ababio, he has allocated a large scale of land for the interested investors and therefore called on the Business community to establish industries and tourist attraction centers to provide job opportunities for the teeming youth in the area.

At a meeting with his elders at his palace to mark the "Awukudae" festival on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Nana Ababio noted that, Atwima Yabi is strategically placed for investment, “in terms of its geographical location, socio-cultural diversity, small-scale business opportunities and the booming poultry industry.

Atwima -Yabi which has been without substantive chief for the past 38years but Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II installed Nana Kontomire Kwame Ababio as the Chief for the town barely four months ago.

“My agenda is to liaise effectively with Business Communities and harness the potentials inherent in all sectors of the economy in order to bring prosperity to my people’’.

‘’I have firm belief that foreign companies and other individuals who decide, for instance, to mobilize resources in developing the housing, tourism, poultry and farming related sectors, will also not run at a loss.”

Nana Ababio warned against bad practices by some recalcitrant land developers who are destroying the river bodies in the area.

Nana Ababio appealed to the government and the District Assembly for construction of new school building to replace the present dilapidated one in the town.

