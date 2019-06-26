KATH Gets Two New Ultra-modern Oxygen Plants

Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital (KATH) has inaugurated two installed ultramodern oxygen plant at the hospital, Tuesday.

The project with a tremendous capacity to save lives of the citizens was champion and facilitated by the board and management of the hospital.

This was as a result of the near-breakdown of the then 20years old plants of the hospital which had become obsolete and hardly produce any oxygen for patient's care.

The oxygen plant worth over Ghc5million will help the hospital to meet about 95 percent oxygen needs from in-house production.

The hospital is capable of bottling and selling medical oxygen to other health facilities in the country via the new installation.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Kath, Chief of staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said, "the cost is expected to be repaid over a period of three years from the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the hospital under the pre-financing module used in procuring the plants".

This expenditure according to her "excludes the cost of laying new medical oxygen pipes at the hospital and the installation of new upgraded power sources for the plants by PDS Ghana at the coat of Ghc132,000.00 and Ghc367,000.00 respectively ".

She continued, "KATH is the only tertiary referral facility in the central part of Ghana that has singlehandedly shouldered the enormous burden of meeting the specialist health care needs of Ghanaians and neighbouring countries like Côte D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Togo for over 60 years."

Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare applauded management and urged other health institutions to think outside the box and enumerates same gesture.

She pledged government commitment to provide continue support such progressive minded state institutions to enable them improve the quality service delivery to the public.

The chief executive of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso in his address said the two plants have a combined capacity to meet both the current and immediate future needs of the hospital.

According to him, the plants have a production capacity of 2,416 cubic metres of oxygen consumption of 1,875 cubic metres per day.

"The production capacity of the new plants is therefore about six times that of the old ones which have been decommissioned and also over 600 cubic metres in excess daily of the requirement of the hospital," he stated.

Dr. Danso added that "the excess would go to waste as the new plants have bottling capacities which mean that other hospitals in this part of the country in need of oxygen can bring their cylinders have to fill at affordable fees".