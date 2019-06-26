Sack Your Daughter, She Is Under-performing—Group Tells Akufo-Addo

The Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH) formerly known as the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana, has called on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss all government appointees who have passed the retirement age and all non-performing CEOs and deputy CEOs.

A statement issued by the Association on Wednesday, amongst others named the President's daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, who currently serves as the Director of the Creative Arts Council for non-performance.

"As an association concerned about the development of our dear nation and the creation of an enabling environment for all citizens to thrive, AGSD-GH considers this situation as inimical to the welfare of the State and youth development," the group mentioned.

Other non-performing CEO's and Deputies listed by the Association aside the President's daughter include Kingsley Agyemang, Scholarships Secretariat, Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Madam Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO, MASLOC, Mrs. Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, Deputy CEO, MASLOC, Afua Asabea Asare, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Richard Joojo Obeng, a Deputy CEO at the National Youth Authority.

Read the full statement below:

TIME TO RETIRE OVERAGED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS – Unemployed Graduates

The Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH) formerly known as the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana is calling on the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, dismiss all government appointees who have passed the retirement age and all non-performing CEOs and deputy CEOs.

Article 119(1) of the Constitution of Ghana provides that: ‘A public officer shall except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, retire from the public service on attaining the age of sixty years’. Contrary to this provision of our Constitution which is supposed to be the supreme law of the land, and based on the information we have gathered, the under-listed persons have passed the retirement age but are still at post. As an association concerned about the development of our dear nation and the creation of an enabling environment for all citizens to thrive, AGSD-GH considers this situation as inimical to the welfare of the State and youth development.

OVERAGED HEADS OF GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS

1. Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years – Controller and Accountant General, 2. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65, Forestry Commission 3. Kofi Jumah, 68 years – CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) 4. Isaac Osei, 67 years – Managing Director, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) 6. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years – Director General of the Ghana Health Service 8. K. K Sarpong, 65 years – CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) 9. Kwamena Bartels, 72 years – Board Chairman, GOIL 10. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, 62 year, Acting Managing Director & Group CEO, GOIL.

AGSD-GH humbly calls on these individuals to retire and place their experience at the service of the nation so they can advise, motivate and inspire the youth. Inasmuch as we understand that they may mean well for this country by serving beyond the retirement age, we cannot come to terms with the fact that they are violating our labour laws which most of them as members of parliament helped to draft and pass into law. We further call on the President to, as a matter of urgency, call these individuals listed below to order or terminate their appointments as information reaching us from their various offices showed that they are either absent from their offices regularly or under-performing.

They are: NON-PERFORMING CEOs AND DEPUTIES

1. Kingsley Agyemang, Scholarships Secretariat 2. Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) 3. Madam Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO, MASLOC 4. Mrs Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, Deputy CEO, MASLOC 5. Afua Asabea Asare, Ghana Export Promotion Authority 6. Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Director of Creative Arts Council 7. Richard Joojo Obeng, a Deputy CEO at the National Youth Authority

