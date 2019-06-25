E/R: Abetifi MP, DCE Donates To Kwahu East Education Directorate

The District Chief Executive of Kwahu East, Hon. Isaac Agyapong on Friday, June 21, 2019, handed over 1,000 mono and dual desks to the District Director of Education, Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa-Owusu for onward distribution.

The move is in fulfilment of a promise the Member of Parliament, Hon. Bryan Acheampong made to the Kwahu East Education Directorate to donate a total of 2,500 mono and dual desks.

He promised to donate the remaining 1,500.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donation, Hon. Isaac Agyepong noted, “We made the donation to the education directorate in order to address the furniture deficit that has bedeviled most of the Basic Schools in Kwahu East”.

According to Hon. Isaac Agyapong, they will continue to help Kwahu East Education Directorate out of the desire that an educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy,

Mr. Isaac Agyapong further assured that the District Assembly, together with the Bryan Acheampong would continue to support deprived communities in the area.

“There are a lot more development projects ongoing. We’re not doing this because of 2020 elections. We’re doing this because it must be done”, he said.

The District Director of Education commended the District Chief Executive and the Honorable Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.