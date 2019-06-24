OPASS 1969 Year Group Donates To Alma Mater

Members of the 1969 Year Group of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS), the fourth batch of OPASS Old Students, have donated 250 plastic chairs to their alma mater.

The 1969 OPASS alumni, which completed Form Five 50 years ago, made the donation at a short ceremony at the school’s premises at Tafo in the East Akyem District of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The plastic chairs are expected to augment the school’s suite at the Assembly Hall.

The donation was received jointly by the Board Chairman, Mr. Charles Sandy Arthur and the school’s management team, led by Mr. John Beantey.

The year group members present at the event were - Rev. Martin A. Bediako, Ms. Kate Conduah, Mr Ofori - Atta Kena, Mr Michael Boateng Appah, Ms. Mercy Owusu-Ansah, and Charles Amaning Danso.

The group interacted with the students and teachers of the school prior to the presentation, which was done in the presence of the students.

The Board Chairman on behalf of the school thanked the donors and promised to take good care of the items received.

He is a member of the alumni Class of 1974, and a retired Principal/Teacher at Ghana International School in Accra.

He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from the Universitatea de Educatie Fizica si Sport in Bucharest - Romania.

Ofori-Panin, situated between Kukurantumi and Tafo in the Eastern Region, was established as a Ghana Education Trust School in September 1961 and was then called Tafo-Kukurantumi Secondary School to address the educational needs of the indigenes of the two towns.

In May 1962 the name was changed to Ofori Panin in honour of the then Okyenhene, Nana Sir Ofori-Atta of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Prominent alumni of the school include His Lordship Julius Ansah, a Supreme court Judge and Kofi Adu Labi, a prominent Banker and writer.

The school continues to make remarkable progress in the educational sector since its establishment in 1961.