Snap Cinema Will Promote Our Cultural Values—Maafo-Dooso

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Listening Bureau at the Facility Management Company for the Accra City Hall, Mrs. Akua Maafo-Dooso has assured patrons the newly outdoored ‘Snap Cinema’ will be served with great Ghanaian movies displaying the rich cultures and heritage of the land.

According to her, although the 312 sitter state of the art might not be extremely big, the disability friendly edifice will give every patron value anytime they visit the facility to watch a movie or two.

She said, “aside its accessibility, this edifice is a state of the art and disability friendly. The 312 sitting capacity is very spacious for all events and movie lovers will have their monies worth watching the rich Ghanaian movies will be shown here.”

Mrs. Akua Maafo-Dooso added that the Assembly will use its various platforms to market the new Cinema.

“We are going to use AMA’s platform to market this place since it has a big client bases. It also engages the populace on daily basis and as a result the news about Snap Cinema’s opening will be disseminated to many. There is Accra Technical University, Ministries, many hotels and market women from Makola among others will also troop in since everyone loves entertainment. The way our movie industry is going, I feel people will patronize here,” Mrs Maafo-Dooso noted.

She urged producers of Ghanaians movies to make good use of the facility to screen their movies.

“At the moment what we are doing is marketing and promoting the ‘Snap Cinema’ which is a collaboration between the Accra City Mall and the Producers, we are asking the producers to come and screen their movies here. It just started; there are lots of things we can do,” she emphasized.

She assured producers of various Ghanaian movies a 60% payment of every revenue generated with 40percent going to the Assembly for the upkeep of the facility.

"At the moment, when the producers bring their movies, whatever revenue is generated, it will be shared 60% for the producers and 40% for the Assembly therefore, there will be a gate fee for every movie showed here.

"Because of censorship, we have to respect age and the kind of movies. This place will not be used for only movies but for academic stuff, international programmes among others. We will screen the people that will come. We as AMA respect the laws of the land," Mrs Maafo-Dooso intimated.

Mrs. Maafo-Dooso revealed that since management of the City Hall respects the laws of Ghana, it will ensure that movies showed are censored to avoid indecent exposure to minors who will be accessing the facility.

Mrs. Akua Maafo-Dooso believes the introduction of Snap Cinema at the Accra City Mall will help promote the creative art industry.