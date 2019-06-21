Let’s Fight Against Crime, Accidents On Sea— ISMI Commander

Director of Interregional Institute for Maritime Safety (ISMI), Commander Ake Lazare is urging participants at this year’s training course on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) to utilise the knowledge gained to deal decisively with the recurrence of crime and accidents on the Gulf of Guinea.

The Director of ISMI said the level 1 course which is followed by other in-depth and advanced training courses for a more professional approach to executives involved in maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) in the various countries would significantly reduce crime on the sea.

He highlighted the shortcomings of States in terms of maritime Search And Rescue adding that, the training provided participants with basic maritime SAR skills and techniques to perform their duties diligently.

“Participants from Senegal, Mauritania, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Togo and Côte d'Ivoire, benefit from the expertise of several trainers, including the main trainer, Mr. ALBARET Jean-Pierre, SAR Expert and a teacher at the National School of Sea Security and Administration (France) France,” he added.

Commander Ake Lazare indicated that personnel from different administrations of the Gulf of Guinea countries participated in the training course organized by the Interregional Institute for Maritime Safety (ISMI) and financed by French government.

The 5-day training was organised by the Interregional Maritime Security Institute (ISMI) from 17th to 21st June, 2019 at Youpogon, Niangon, Cote d’Ivoire.

ISMI noted that the training which took place at the campus of the Regional Academy of Marine Science and Technology (ARSTM) offered both theoretical and practical aspects to equip participants with the know-how (interpersonal skills) required to effectively coordinate rescuing efforts.

The training was supported by the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and the Directorate of Security and Defense Cooperation (DCSD).

About 20 auditors comprising operators of MRCC, maritime operations centers, navy crews, others from eight countries in the northern Gulf of Guinea participated.