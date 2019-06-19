Peace Council Condemns Attack On Nigerians In Ghana

The National Peace Council has condemned the recent vilification of Nigerians living in Ghana by some irate Ghanaians.

A member of the council, Rev. Dr. Nii Amoo Darku said the incidents could jeopardize the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He spoke to the media on the sidelines of a sub-regional workshop on Building and Sustaining National Dialogue and Peace Structures organized by the Commonwealth and the Peace Council.

“This fracas that is going on between Ghanaians and Nigerians in our country is uncalled for because it is important for us to acknowledge that we are a family in this sub-region. Especially when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria, we are more like brothers.

Obviously, there may be some criminal elements amongst them who may have found themselves inroads into our country and may be causing some acts of criminality. Now let us leave that for the security agencies to deal with. If we find out someone is behaving in a manner that is untoward, the obvious thing is to report such persons for the security agencies to deal with,” he said.

Ghanaians have expressed resentment over the involvement of Nigerians living in Ghana in high profile crimes in recent times.

