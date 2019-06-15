Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.06.2019 General News

Loom Is Changing Lives, We Won’t Quit — Members Fire EOCO

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Loom Is Changing Lives, We Won’t Quit — Members Fire EOCO
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Some members of the Looming community in Ghana, have expressed their vexation at Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) warning the general public to desist from investing in the scheme.

A statement issued by EOCO on Friday said “It is a scam and the general public is cautioned to desist from investing and patronising the Loom.”

It warned that anyone who transacts business with the Loom does it at their own risk.

However, members of the looming community in it’s response have said the scheme is not a scam.

A statement issued by the members on Saturday, said “We can attest to the fact that no single person is collecting all the monies and disbursing same. If a member is due for payment, all new entrants send the monies direct to the MoMo (Mobile Money) account of the said person. In the same vain when it is the turn of the new entrant to receive cash out all other new entrants pay directly to the person.”

They further encouraged all members and various groups to be calm and continue to add more people to the loom scheme

Find the full Statement below:

615201920401_0h830n4ayt_98cad8e3dbe14994b67015127871a2eb.jpeg

615201920401_0h830n4ayt_98cad8e3dbe14994b67015127871a2eb.jpeg

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
TOP STORIES

Persons With Albinism Runs To CHRAJ Over Discrimination

6 hours ago

Auditor-General Gives Report To Parliament On Selected Insti...

6 hours ago

body-container-line