CJ Orders Closure Of Adjabeng Court 2

The District Court ‘2’ Adjabeng in Accra has been closed down, due to its deplorable state.

The decision to close down the court was taken by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo as part of her tour of courts in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement signed and issued by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo said all cases at the District Court ’2’ have thus been transferred to the District Court ‘1’, Adjabeng.

"We regret any inconvenience this decision may cause to Lawyers, Court Users, and the general public. We wish to assure our stakeholders and the general public that this decision is in the best interest of all parties and count on their cooperation in this matter," the statement read.

Find the full statement below: