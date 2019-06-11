PURC Sensitizes Stakeholders On Power Use, Challenges

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission as part of its core mandates has organized a day’s sensitization programme for stakeholders in the Berekum East Municipality.

This was done in collaboration with the Berekum East Municipal Assembly. Participants were drawn from Assembly Members, Heads of Departments of the Berekum East Municipal Assembly, and other citizens from the Municipality who were sensitized on their rights and responsibilities in the use of electricity, water and other key utilities.

Welcoming participants to the program, Mr. Kofi Adjei, the Municipal Chief Executive for Berekum highlighted some of the problems relating electricity in the Municipality with emphasis on the problem between Kato and the Volta River Authority (VRA) which resulted in a fight between the community and the power provider.

The Municipal Chief Executive explained that the matter has since been reported to the regional office of the Volta River Authority in Sunyani.

Mr. Kofi Adjei assured participants of the Municipality’s resolve and determination to maintain peace in the Municipality.

On his part, the Regional Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Mr. Patrick Antwi advised participants to report any issue related bills to his office adding that the Kato incident could have been prevented if it was reported to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission.

He assured all the participants that Public Utility Regulatory Commissions are there to help resolve all issues related to electricity and water. He revealed that a new electricity meter called “MBH Pre-Payment Meter” will be in installed from May, 2019

During open forum participants asked questions relating to the installation of the new electricity members. Some of them wanted to know whether it was compulsory for consumers to acquire the new meters which Mr. Nsoh Awuni of the Volta River Authority in Berekum answered in the affirmative.