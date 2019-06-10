Pass Your Exams To Also Enjoy Free SHS—Nzema East MCE To BECE Candidates

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, Hon. Frank Okpenyen has appealed to all candidates across the country especially those in his area writing for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to pass and to enjoy the Akufo-Addo's Free SHS.

The examination begins Monday, June 10 and ends Friday, June 14, 2019.

A total number of 517,332 candidates from 16,871 public and private schools are expected to sit for this year's examination across the country.

Made up of 263, 616 males and 253,716 females, representing an increase of 7,508 over the 2018 figure of 509,824, they will converge at 1,880 examination centres.

The first subjects to be taken on Monday, June 10, are English Language and Religious and Moral Education (RME).

Read full statement below:

GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM MCE OF NZEMA EAST TO ALL BECE CANDIDATES

I wish to use this opportunity to wish all final year pupils in the Nzema East Municipality who are sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts on Monday 10th June, 2019, the very best of luck.

I congratulate all of you for your dedication and hard work throughout your period of basic school education and having come this far.

This is the period of reckoning. Myself, MP and all stakeholders of education in the Municipality strongly believe in your ability to perform creditably in the examinations. We trust that, your teachers, parents and well-wishers have over the period prepared you adequately for the task ahead.

Let me use this opportunity to draw the attention of parents and teachers to motivate and psyche their children throughout this period.

Please be mindful of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme and learn hard to come out with flying colours and be part of the Free SHS programme.

I wish all candidates good luck and God’s guidance throughout the examinations.

FRANK OKPENYEN

MCE FOR NZEMA EAST