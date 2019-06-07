Kidnapping of 2 Canadians in Kumasi : Canada issues crime alert to its citizens in Ghana

Canada has issued an alert to its citizens in Ghana to step up their security following the kidnapping of two of its nationals in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The Canadian government in a tweet said, “Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth.

Ensure that windows and doors in your residence are secured,” the Canadian government tweet added.

Uber driver arrested by Police over the kidnapping of two Canadians

The Ashanti regional police command has arrested an Uber driver in connection with the kidnapping of two Canadian women in Kumasi.

The Uber driver who picked the two Canadian citizens before the alleged kidnapping will help the police with investigations.

Reports also revealed that the case has been transferred to the national police headquarters in Accra.

Police in the Ashanti Region has begun search for some unknown number of men who allegedly have kidnapped two Canadian women.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi.

Reports reveal the two women were forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm just when they had stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.

Reports indicate that one of the victims, identified only as Lauren, is in Ghana with her other colleague on an exchange programme with the Entrepreneurship Department of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

Other media sources say the Canadian Embassy is collaborating with the Ghanaian police to locate the victims. Recently a 30-year-old Indian man was also kidnapped in Kumasi by gun-wielding men.

The kidnappers demanded a $500,000 ransom after sending photos of the victim to his family with a gun pointed to his head.

Umpakan Chodri was later rescued at Parkoso in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality by a team of police officers.

Before Umpakan’s abduction, police had foiled a kidnap-for-ransom incident involving a diplomat.

Sixty-one-year-old Nabil Makram Basbous, the Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana was also kidnapped during his regular morning walk in his neighbourhood in Accra.

Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians. The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

Police are currently under pressure to rescue some three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region. Meanwhile, three girls remain missing after they were reported kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region capital.