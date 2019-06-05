Eid Ul-Fitr: Global Sky Security Wish Muslims Well

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan: a month of fasting and prayer but serves as the first day of the month of Shawwal. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two important Eid celebrations known as the festival of breaking of fast or the lesser Eid.

The festival which mostly lasts for three days is occasioned with attending communal prayers where salat is performed, listening to a khutba (sermon) and giving of zakat al-Fitr (charity in the form of food and others items). During this occasion, the greetings commonly used is Eid Mubarak which means Have a blessed Eid.

As Muslims embark on the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr from today, Global Sky Security Company wishes all its Muslim employees, customers, and all other Muslims across the globe especially those in Ghana a blessed packed celebration. The company will also like to use this occasion to show its gratitude through by thanking its Muslim employees and customers for their great service, support, loyalty, truthfulness and commitment to the company which has aided its entire growth since its inception.

Moreover, Global Sky Security Company will advise all who will be involved in the Eid al-Fitr celebrations to take their security very seriously so as to help avoid or reduce any casualties to human lives and properties, and some of the security measures the public should be adhering to are;

A) No drinking and driving

B) Adherence to traffic signs and commands

C) Avoid abuse of alcohol

D) Avoid over speeding

E) Be careful of strangers you mingle with

F) Avoid fights / riots / misunderstandings

G) Avoid issues which can bring about provocations

H) Make sure to move in groups in isolated areas especially during late hours when going for or coming back home from a function

I) Others

Furthermore, the company will advise event organisers, and owners of pubs or clubs or any other form of the entertainment centre to beef up their security through the recruit of enough security personnel. In addition, the National Security Services should deploy more of their men to help ensure this Eid al-Fitr becomes a security risk free occasion.

Again, Global Sky Security Company wishes all Muslims Eid Mubarak.

Powered by Global Sky Security Company