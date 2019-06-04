Ashanti Regional NPP Nasara Coordinator Holds Iftar For Muslims

Hon. Saalim Mansur Bamba, the Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator of the NPP on Sunday, June 02 hosted Muslim faithfuls to the breaking of fast known as 'IFTAR' at his residence.

IFTAR is an evening meal for Muslims to end their daily Ramadan fast.

Speaking with the pressmen, Hon. Saalim Bamba urged fellow Muslims to take the unique opportunity of the sacred month of Ramadan to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah.

“Let us also use the opportunity of Ramadan to pray for our dear country, for more blessings and prosperity", he said.

According to Hon. Bamba, the special prayer is for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power forever.

MCE for Ejura Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba, NPP Party Executives, Nasara Coordinators, as well as other Muslim brothers and sisters were present at the gathering.