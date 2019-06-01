Kumawu Residents Mad At Police, Threatens To Burn Down Police Station Over Rampant Robbery

Kumawu residents and some opinion leaders have expressed their disappointment and disaffection in the performance of the Kumawu District Police Commander and his men.

They indicated that the Effiduase - Kumawu motor road have become a den for armed robbers thus putting the life of the citizenry in absolute danger despite the presence of police on the road.

Speaking to the reporter they indicated that the Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly supports the District Police Command on monthly basis to fight crime.

It thus appears that the District Police is doing little or nothing to curb or fight crime. They are happily extorting money from motorists than fighting crime.

They did not mince words by suspecting the police in connivance with these criminals. Their frustration is as a result of armed robbers who attacked, shot and wounded commuters and market women yesterday Friday 31/05/19 around 8.00pm.

The armed robbers had blocked the road near the Wonoo cemetery. The injured have been referred to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital. They are said to be in critical condition. The residents some of whom the reporter spoke to said a Police sergeant Akakpo was shot, a mobile banker with the Kumawuman Rural Bank was attacked by armed robbers also on a Friday.

They also recount another robbery incident that took place at about 50 meters from the police. One of the robberies took place at dawn and again at 4pm on the same day. They also recounted about 10 robberies in the last two years on the same stretch.

They also remembered how constable Prosper and c/inspector Adolph Mutse were both shot dead by armed robbers.

They called on the Inspector General Of Police to transfer all the police indicating that they have stayed for years and thus have become complicit.

They accused the police of extortion and freeing suspects in various offences. They had made several allegations against the police and the commander in Kumawu.

Speaking to the Paramount Chief Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, he re-echoed the voice of his people calling for transfer of the entire police since it is long overdue.

The reporter visited the injured at the various hospitals. The residents have threatened to demonstrate against the District police and burn down their building if their call for transfer of all the policemen is ignored.

They claim they will speak to the DCE Samuel Addae Agyekum.

Efforts were made to speak to the police but they were tight-lipped. As as the time of filling this report the DCE was not available.