Nitiwul Abandons Chereponi Peace Negotiations

There had been calls for the Minister to recuse himself from playing any role in resolving the conflict due to his attachment to one of the warring factions.

Earlier on the programme, security analyst and conflict resolution expert, Col. Festus Aboagye (Rtd), argued that the Minister should not lead the mediation because of the view held by some people that his compatriots may be enjoying some protection because of his position as Defence Minister.

According to him, although views may have arisen from mere perceptions, they ought to be given serious consideration because they are “very important” in mediating conflicts.

The analyst, who traced the root of the conflict to the collapse of the Ashanti Kingdom during the colonial rule, favours the selection of someone who can bring a balance in the efforts to end the crisis.

Same was the view held by Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a research fellow at the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, who also spoke on the programme.

“If he [Defence Minister] cannot recuse himself, I think government will do him a lot of good by reassigning him,” he stated.

But co-panelist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, opposes these arguments insisting that Mr Nitiwul’s position as Defence Minister could not be contested as a part of the violent conflict.

Although the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper agrees that the Minister should not be part of the political mediation, he kicks against calls for him be reassigned.

“It’s a faulty conclusion…it’s so unfair,” Baako argued.

