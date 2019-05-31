57 Assembly Members Receive Motorbikes

Fifty seven motorbikes which were released to Tano South Municipal Assembly to be given to Hon. Assembly Members in the Municipality has been commissioned and distributed to Hon. Assembly Members by Management of Tano South Municipal Assembly.

The programme which held at the Municipal Chief Executive’s residency saw dignitaries like Hon. John Dadzie, the Presiding Member for Tano South Municipal Assembly, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, MCE for Tano South and Hon. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region and Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency.

In a short but impressive opening address, the presiding member for Tano South Municipal Assembly thanked Hon. Assembly Members for making time out of their busy schedule to attend the programme. He said failure on the part of Tano South Municipal Assembly for the release of motorbikes during the first quarter of this year to Hon. Assembly Members made them took a decision to boycott Assembly meeting but when management of the Assembly intervened the matter they assured them that management would do all they can to provide them with the motorbikes and hinted that it is upon the assurance given to Hon. Members by management that Assembly has commissioned and distributed fifty- seven motorbikes to Hon. Assembly Members.

The MCE for Tano South, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi congratulated Minister for Local Government and Rural Development for taking a bull by the horn to procure fifty –seven motorbikes to Hon. Members in the Tano South Municipality to enhance the work of the Assembly members. He said among the Districts and Municipal Assemblies in Brong Ahafo Region, Tano South Municipal Assembly has the highest Assembly Members and for that matter, the Municipality has recorded highest number of motorbikes and informed them to use the motorbikes for their intended purposes.

Hon. Takyi said, one of the problems which caused Tano South Municipal Assembly to delay the distribution of motorbikes to Hon. Assembly Members is that management of the Assembly made efforts to obtain motor licenses and registration number for each Assembly Member and since all efforts have proofed futile, he informed every beneficiary to take due processes to acquire motor license and registration number before putting it into operation.

Lastly, he used the occasion to catalogue some of the achievements of government and also informed them on some of the projects planned to execute in the Municipality by the Tano South Municipal Assembly.

Hon Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region and Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency urged beneficiaries of the motorbikes to obey road safety regulations to make them live longer to serve the people at their electoral areas in the Municipality and said government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has passed a bill into law of which all MMDCEs will be elected in 2021 by legible voters and said a referendum on the election of MMDCEs will be conducted by electoral commissioner in no time and informed all Assembly Members to take part of the exercise whenever it commences in the Municipality.

The Presiding Member, Hon John Dadzie speaking at the programme

The MCE for Tano South addressing the gathering