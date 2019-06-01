Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
01.06.2019

Woman Who Sticks Her Head Through Neighbor's Metal Grate Stuck For 5hours

By Staff Writer
Woman Who Sticks Her Head Through Neighbor's Metal Grate Stuck For 5hours
2 HOURS AGO SOCIAL NEWS

Luckily, someone heard her shouting for help and called the police. They couldn’t pry her head from the gate, though, so they called the fire department for assistance.

It still took five hours to release the woman from the metal trap she put herself in.

Photos of smiling policemen and firemen working to free the woman have been doing the rounds on Latino social media since May 19, when the story was first reported by Radio La Roca FM.

---Odditycentral

body-container-line