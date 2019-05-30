Flooding Looms Over Weija Dam Easing—GWCL Warns

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced to the general public that it will soon open the Weija Dam to let out excess water, which may cause flooding in certain areas.

According to the GWCL, the exercise is part of routine measures to protect the dam from bursting and is necessary due to the recent heavy rains.

The management of GWCL said the level of the water is rising and getting close to the maximum threshold of 47ft, hence the need to spill excess water.

The Chief Manager (PR) of GWCL, Mr Stanley Martey, said in a statement on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 that :

“Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organisations who have properties downstream that the opening of the spillway gates may cause flooding.”

The utility provider is, therefore, advising residents living close to the dam to move out to prevent destruction to property and harm to any individual.

Some of the communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome and surrounding communities.

The management of GWCL said they have begun a house-to-house public education within the communities. In view of that, the company has engaged the opinion leaders, chiefs, assemblymen, unit committee leaders and heads of schools to spread the message to the residents.