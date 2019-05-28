Agotime-Ziope MP Give Bicycles To Pupils

Hon.Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament (MP) for Agotime Ziope constituency has distributed bicycles to 50 Junior High School (JHS) pupils in the Kpetoe and Ziope communities.

The beneficiaries schools includes EP Junior High, Roman Catholic Junior High School, CEPS Junior High School, Batouma Junction Junior High School and Akpokope Junior High School all in the Agotime Kpetoe and the Ziope Junior High School.

Speaking at the separate ceremonies in the communities Mr. Agbeve, said the bicycles were donated with support from Adanu, a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to assist the pupils who walk between five to nine kilometres everyday to attend school.

He said provision of bicycles were part of his strategy and commitment to promote and improve the academic performance of pupil and as well reduce the number of school drop out.

Mr. Agbeve assured the Chiefs and people of his continue support and commitment to deliver quality education to marginalized children in rural communities, and safeguard pupil who live long distances from schools.

He appealed to parents and guardians and the community members to ensure that the beneficiary pupils use the bicycles to improve their attendance to school.

The MP further called on other developmental partners to see education as a bed rock of national development.

Mr Jerry Kotoka, Project Coordinator of Adanu said the bicycles are meant to help facilitate the needy but brilliant pupils’ access to schools and urged the pupils to take good care of the bicycles such that other pupils could use them when they complete school.

Ms, Deputy District Director of Education, commended the MP and NGO for their offer and said the daily stress of walking several kilometers to school would reduce and increase the pupils' participation in school activities.

The traditional Chief of Kpetoe, Nene Tu Abri V, who represented Nene Nuer Keteku, Paramount Chief of Agotime, expressed gratitude to the MP for giving special attention to education.

The chief calls on parents of the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the bicycles and allow their children use the bicycles for the intended purpose.

The beneficiaries were selected pupil who commute from long distant places to school on foot on daily basis and did not have enough to encourage them to stay in school.

Rose Dzakpata from Dzakpatakope who travel for over seven kilometersto and from school was the first to receive her bicycle.

She thanked the MP for the bicycle, adding that the bicycle would afford her the opportunity to attend school regularly.