Mahama Told To Be Calm, Election 2020 Won't Be Rigged

A Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Bossman Asare has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to be calm about the 2020 general elections saying the electoral commission was not in a position to ‘rig’ the elections in any particular candidate’s favor.

The assurance from Bossman Asare comes in the wake of consistent claims of a possible rigging of the 2020 polls by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress and indeed, the former President of the country.

John Mahama, in a recent interview on Accra based Citi FM said Ghana’s electoral body had given the largest opposition party reason to worry based on some recent actions.

He says those actions give the NDC the impression that the Jean Mensa-led commission may be in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party and may be working towards an NPP victory in the next general elections.

But during a working visit by all three commissioners of the EC to Accra based Peace FM, Dr. Bossman Asare took the opportunity to respond to the concerns of Mr. Mahama over his concerns with the credibility of the Electoral Commission.

“ I want to inform former President Mahama that he should remain calm because myself, Madam Jean Mensah and my elder Mr. Tetteh see the work handed to us as God’s plan. Whatever we are doing here is to ensure the improvement of Ghana’s democracy. The three of us have never met to discuss any issue pertaining to favouring one party at the expense of the other,” he stressed.

“What is more important to us is to ensure smooth processes for any elections, but whoever will become president will solely be determined by Ghanaians. Our responsibility which is very crucial to us is to ensure we lay down proper measures to smooth and free and fair processes so that when you win, you will know you won genuinely and when you lose, you will take it in good fate. So I plead with Mr. Mahama to remain calm, everything is under control,” Dr. Bossman Asare emphasized.

--- ABCNewsgh.com