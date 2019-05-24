MUSEC Resolves Amantin Land Tenancy Dispute

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) has resolved an impasse between the Krontihene of the Amantin traditional area Nana Barima Osei Poku and some tenant farmers.

The Krontihene, custodian of the Aduana stool land at Amantin on which the farmers worked had sought to obtain information on names and number of acreage cultivated by each farmer, a request which the farmers misconstrued as a subtle attempt to deprive them of the land and by extension their livelihood.

Their consequent non-cooperation was seen as an act of bad faith for which the landlord decided to eject them.

However based on appeals made by the farmers to the municipal chief executive Mr. Edward Owusu who is also the chairman of MUSEC, the committee met the Krontihene over the issue at Atebubu and followed up with a visit to Amantin on the invitation of the Amantinhene Nana Osabarima Owusu Ababio II who personally intervened upon pleas from the MCE to get the issue resolved.

This was after some pacifications and an agreement on the part of the farmers to accept a fifty percent increment in rent.

Some of the farmers expressed their gratitude to the MCE and the committee for the swift manner in which they acted in getting the dispute resolved.