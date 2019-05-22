Joyce Mogtari Advises EC To Get PRO To Speak For Jean Mensa

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, wants the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider engaging public relations officer to handle the communications of the Commission urgently.

She says this will help them avoid the PR blunder the Commissioner Jean Mensa has been causing recently with her public utterances.

According to her, the practice where the commissioner and her deputy continuously engage the media is hurting the reputation of the Commission.

The EC has said its former Director of Communications has been re-assigned as part of a restructuring exercise, leaving Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare to speak to issues until a replacement is found.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Joyce Bawa Mogtari maintained that the posturing of the Electoral Commission in terms of its communications is worrying.

“For the first time we have a very defensive EC led by an EC Commissioner and a Deputy who speaks like every morning he wakes up, what he does is to fight political parties. I think in certain jobs there is a good reason you are not supposed to interact too much with the general public.”

“Talk less and just work. When they come for IPAC it is an internal meeting. Discuss your issues with them. These spates of press interactions are becoming very worrying. It is a bad development, it is a wrong approach and if I want to advise the EC for free, let them get a public relations person and stop the regular needless interaction with the general public.”

---citinewsroom