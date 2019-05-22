Sack CID Boss—Families Of Kidnapped Takoradi Girls

The families of the three Takoradi kidnapped girls are demanding the removal of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa.

The families who say the CID Boss' recent U-turn on the whereabouts of the girls only deepened their pain, therefore her continuous stay in office is unacceptable because it will affect investigations.

The families made the call when officials of the Ghana National Gas Company paid them a visit.

The girls have been missing since the last quarter of 2018.

The pains of the families were further worsened after the Police CID Director-General, COP Tiwaa Addo Dankwa denied knowing the whereabouts of the girls.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah and the Senior Manager of Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility, Joseph Ewoniah visited the families at Diabene and Kansaworodo, both suburbs of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Briefing the delegation, an uncle of kidnapped Ruth Love Quayson, Amos Kojo Obeng appealed to Owusu Bempah to urge the President to remove the CID Boss for toying with their emotions.

“If we even plan to demonstrate, the police quickly come to tell us to stop because they are coming to us, which is very confusing. We know that the President listens to you when you speak therefore we want you to take our concerns seriously. This issue at stake has everything to do with women just like the first and second ladies.”

“It is very disheartening that women have been kidnapped and a CID Boss who is also a woman could lie about knowing where they are and a promise to bring them to us. This shows that if such a person is allowed to stay in her position, Ghana would become a lawless state. If there is truly law in this country, then the President, Nana Akufo Addo must immediately sack her to allow proper investigation that will bring back the girls. If the President is unable to do this, then the government is only deceiving us on their assurances”.

Ernest Owusu Bempah said the visit was part of its corporate social responsibility.

“We are here to tell you that you are not alone because we are with you. We would push the agenda to make sure that the girls are brought back home and anytime you call on us, we shall be there for you. The Police would definitely do what they can to make sure that everything is fine and I think the government is going to come in to right everything. Believe in God and trust the system. Ghana Gas is going to be with you throughout because we are concerned with what has happened to you”.

The Ghana Gas team in addition to sympathizing with the families also gave them some undisclosed sums of money to aid the families' advocacy.

