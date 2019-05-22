Audit Service Joins Corruption Fight With Reporting App

The Ghana Audit Service on Tuesday, May 21, officially launched the ‘Citizens Eye Software’ application that will give citizens the opportunity to directly report corruption cases to their office.

The platform is an initiative of the Ghana Audit Service and has been developed under the auspices of the German Development Corporation.

The platform is aimed at enabling and empowering citizens to report or speak out against corruption while protecting the whistleblower's identity.

Citizens all over the country will now have the opportunity to report any suspected cases of financial malfeasance, poor service delivery and other identified acts of corruption in public institutions directly to the Auditor General’s office.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Auditor General, Mrs. Roberta Appiah-Assiamah stressed that her office is hopeful the software will help in the fight against corruption in public institutions whiles helping to shape audit reassessment procedures and improve audit quality as well.

“The application is believed to form a full alliance among all stakeholders and offer the citizens of Ghana a special opportunity to provide information on services and issues relating to public services.

“The views and concerns expressed by stakeholders will help shape audit reassessment procedures and improve audit quality. This resides in our legal mandate as provided by section 51 of the audit service regulation 2011”, she noted.