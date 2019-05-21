Tourism Minister Is A Failure !

How should I start? OK!! ,my visit to two most important tourist places in the country (Elmina castle and Kakum forest) was accompanied by sorrow which has kept my mind occupied with thoughts as to whether the tourism minister is aware of these problems and has turned a deaf ear to them or not.

There were many problems I encountered but i choose to be brief by dealing with only one issue, thus the road from Cape Coast to kakum.

Roughly, I can confidently say that kakum receives not less than 300 tourists in a day (including foreigners). Let's not be economically minded by calculating the amount taken for a walk on the canopy which costs almost Ghc 15/person, the entrance fee, souvenirs sold at the premise, programs being held there and a host of others.

Let's not derail from the issue of roads.

Upon all these classy amounts, the road leading to the place which is about 12km is as bad as a "village latrine". The 30 minutes journey is now an hour and 10 minutes.

Going forward

I will not call on the road minister into this because all these amounts can construct a first-class road to help boost attendance.

The entrance fee alone can construct this 12km road but has been neglected.

On hearing some talks between workers at the site, I heard some receive as much as Ghc 9k/ month which we are not interested in that.

His Excellency Nana Addo, certain ministries have been ignored to a level that the big stomachs in it are milking the 'cow'(ministry) without developing it.

Hon. tourism minister, we know that the going forward is becoming tougher but we are reminding you of your promise coupled with the zeal with which you assured the President and the good people of Ghana to serve the ministry well.

Hon. be up and doing for your efforts are not manifesting, there is laziness spree in your administration. Don't be eager to discover other tourists sites without developing the already existing ones.

#Ghana deserves better.

#FixCapeCoast---KakumRoad.

Samuel Wudana