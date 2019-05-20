Liberia Participates In Gender Statistics Training

The Liberian Team has completed its first week of training on Gender Statistics which centers on the importance of gender statistics as a tool that can be used to bridge gender equality gaps.

According to a statement from the Liberian Delegation in Sweden, the training is sponsored by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, (SIDA) through the Gender Statistic Sweden.

The training is comprised of five member countries including Liberia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Myanmar.

The Liberian Team is represented by: Patricia N. Togba, Technical Assistant Department of Research, Policy and Planning Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Adeola Famakinwa- Program Coordinator for EduCare, Lewis Marwolo- Head of ITC from Governance Commission, Bennetta Warner- Assistant Coordinator for Liberia’s Female Law Enforcement Association, Cormassa Browne- Statistical Assistant, LISGIS and Marayah Fyneah, National Secretary-General from Liberia’s Women National Political Forum.

The training is being held in Sweden, and it is aimed at enlightening the participants on how to develop gender sensitive indicators, analyze data from a gender’s lens, and the use of data to effect changes in the development of both male and female.

“Gender statistics shows the reality of gender issues through disaggregated data. It is a 13-month program and the training in Sweden is the second phase” the dispatch noted.