KSM Blames VGMA Brawl On Breakdown Of Law And Order In Ghana

Popular Ghanaian Satirist and Host of "Thank God is Friday" entertainment programme on MetroTV, Kwaku Sintim -Misa says the chaos that characterised the 2019 Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday May 18, was a reflection of law and order breakdown.

Stonebwoy, the popular Dancehall Artiste who won multiple-awards was seen on national TV pulling a gun on stage during the chaos and had to be restrained by security and his associates.

The chaos broke out at the music fiesta after Shatta Wale stormed the stage while Stonebwoy was receiving his award for emerging the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year for the fifth consecutive time.

The stage fracas led to a long hold up of the prestigious event as security struggled to restore order between the two camps.

But commenting on the incident on his Tweeter handle, KSM said, "Don't treat the VGMA incident as an isolated case. It's a reflection of the Breakdown of Law and Order in the country."

"It is an indication of the rate of degeneration into indiscipline. Ghana has become a nation of lawlessness and disorder. Let's focus on that. Not the symptoms," the popular Satirist and Comedian stated.

KSMM condemned the incident and called on the law enforcement agencies to investigate the case while taking the necessary steps to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the country.

However, reports reaching Modernghana indicated that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who were arrested and detained by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command have been granted police inquiring bail.

The police promised to continue with investigations to unearth the real causes of the chaos.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and CharterHouse are the organizers of VGMA.