14.05.2019 General News Amidu Drops 26 Corruption Cases [Full List] Staff Writer News 3 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012 The Office of the Special Prosecutor has released full list of corruption cases its investigating currently. Find below:
Amidu Drops 26 Corruption Cases [Full List]
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has released full list of corruption cases its investigating currently.
Find below: