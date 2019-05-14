Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14.05.2019 General News

Amidu Drops 26 Corruption Cases [Full List]

Staff Writer
News Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012
3 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has released full list of corruption cases its investigating currently.

Find below:

513201940618 8dt2wjivuq 8168539044395 3856254655039

513201940618 0eu2xkjwwr 9970164808548 1402717431489

513201940619 i41p266ffa 492384092468 6922927113819

513201940619 g30n1r5edx 3268491600847 8772355872982

TOP STORIES

Stop Remote-Controlling NCA– Kufuor

6 hours ago

Gov’t Underestimated The Enormity Of Task For The Special Pr...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line