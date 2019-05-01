Tarkwa-Nsuaem NDC salutes Ghanaian workers on May Day

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region has saluted gallant and hard-working workers of Ghana on May Day.

In Ghana, everyone knows that May 1 every year is a statutory public holiday. Many people are also aware that it is a workers day that is annually commemorated with march pasts by various workers groups in all Regional Capitals.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by its Constituency Secretary, George Gadd to commemorate the Day, he stated that "We use this occasion to express our unflinching solidarity for the working people of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal and Ghana as a whole".

He added that "...to assure the working class that we are partners in the struggle to eliminating the oppressive working conditions that workers are experiencing under this overly incompetent Nana Addo-Bawumia government which seek to undermine the dignity of the working people and hold back their ability to realise their full potentials".

He, therefore used the occasion to call on the various Labour Unions to end the specter of intimidation and replacing highly qualified and experienced public sector workers who are in their positions on merit with inexperienced Large numbers of political appointees.

"We wish to lend our voice to the calls by labour organisations and unions namely UTAG, CLOSSAG, NAT, NAGRAT etc to end the specter of intimidating and replacing highly qualified and experienced Public Sector Workers who are in their positions on merit with inexperienced large numbers of Political Appointees thereby relegating highly qualified professionals to the background. In a number of cases, workers have been rendered redundant or completely lost their jobs under this Nana Addo-Bawumia government thereby exposing them to excruciating levels of hardship and miser", he entreated.

He continued "We also wish to take this opportunity to commend the hardworking people of Ghana for continuously striving to deliver under the current challenging and hostile working environment. We in the NDC wish to urge workers to strive to give off their best and step up productivity for the supreme interest of our dear nation".

He also called on President Akufo Addo to take appropriate measures to create sustainable jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in this country.

Below is the full statement

NDC TARKWA-NSUAEM CONSTITUENCY SALUTES GHANAIAN WORKERS

On the occasion of workers day, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to salute gallant and hardworking workers of Ghana.

We use this occasion to express our unflinching solidarity for the working people of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal and Ghana as a whole and to assure the working class that we are partners in the struggle to eliminating the oppressive working conditions that workers are experiencing under this overly incompetent Nana Addo-Bawumia government which seek to undermine the dignity of the working people and hold back their ability to realise their full potentials.

We wish, on this occasion, to express our support for the workers of Ghana for their fair demands on the government to make their lives both at the work places and homes more tolerable.

We wish to lend our voice to the calls by labour organisations and unions namely UTAG, CLOSSAG, NAT, NAGRAT etc to end the specter of intimidating and replacing highly qualified and experienced Public Sector Workers who are in their positions on merit with inexperienced large numbers of Political Appointees thereby relegating highly qualified professionals to the background. In a number of cases, workers have been rendered redundant or completely lost their jobs under this Nana Addo-Bawumia government thereby exposing them to excruciating levels of hardship and misery.

We also wish to take this opportunity to commend the hardworking people of Ghana for continuously striving to deliver under the current challenging and hostile working environment. We in the NDC wish to urge workers to strive to give off their best and step up productivity for the supreme interest of our dear nation.

On this note, we in the NDC in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency wish to lend our voice to the call by the minority in Parliament and labour unions for the government of Nana Addo-Bawumia to immediately and as a matter of importance halt any attempt to migrate the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies onto the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). Members of our security force must have their peace of mind to give off their best whiles in service knowing that they will live a dignified life while on pension.

We also wish to call on the president to as a matter of urgency to direct all the relevant supervising agencies to pay the many months of salaries and allowances owed to the young men and women under the Nation Builder's Corps(NABCO), Youth in Afforestation, Nurses, Teachers etc who have worked on an empty stomachs for so many months without pay.

We wish to admonish the president to take practical and appropriate measures to create sustainable jobs for the hardworking youth of this country.

The NDC wish on this occasion once again, to stress the commonality that exist with the party and the working people of Ghana and to assure them that we would always stand by them.

Long Live the Working Class

Long Live the NDC

Long Live Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal

Long Live Ghana.

Signed by

(George Gadd)

Constituency Secretary

Source: Daniel Kaku