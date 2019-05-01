If We Want Free Education From Kindergatten To Tertiary Level, We Must Not Allow Ownership Of Ghana's Oil And Gas Deposits To Remain In The Hands Of Foreigners

One of the tragedies of our nation, is that a large part of the Ghanaian media, consistently fail to take advantage of the societal controversies, which erupt from time to time - to demand action from the state, for the implementation of rectifying-and-remedial-policies, which redound to society's benefit.

A classic example, is the recent controversy over the Hess Oil/Aker Oil 'agreement', sparked by the much-publicised concerns expressed so forcefully, by the leadership of local think-tank, Imani Ghana. Whether or not Imani misunderstands the issues it has raised, isn't what matters. What matters, is that at long last, we have an opportunity to talk about the egregious inequities of Ghana's oil-sector.

One would have thought that the controversy would be seized upon by the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media, to drum home the point to ordinary people that it is time all our oil agreements were revised, and substituted with production-sharing contracts (which would make all our oil and gas deposits become the collective properties of the sovereign people of Ghana, instead of belonging to foreign oil companies, as things stand today).

Ditto that the standard underpinning all future oil and gas agreements, would be modelled on the production-sharing agreements, covering Iraq's Rumaila oil fields.

This blog appeals to the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media, to fight to get our ruling elites to understand clearly that eventually, they will be turfed out of power, if they allow ownership of the oil and gas deposits of our country to remain in the hands of foreign oil companies. Do we not need trillions of cedis to fund free education from kindergarten to tertiary level - which is what most ordinary Ghanaians want? Haaba.