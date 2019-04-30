MPs Recalled To Parliament Unproductive—A.B. Fuseini

Minority Spokesperson on Communication, Hon A.B. Fuseini has described the Speaker of Parliament decision to recall all the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) to consider urgent bills as unproductive.

According to him, the recall was complete waste of time of MPs who were expected to be in their constituencies interacting the constituents and explaining some key national policies and laws taken in parliament.

Parliament was recalled to consider some government business and bills including Company Bill, Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, Road Safety Authority Bill, among others.

The Speaker of Parliament in a letter dated April 26, recalled Members of Parliament to return to the House on Monday, April 29 till Friday, 3rd May 2019.

According to a notice from Parliament, the Speaker acted in accordance with order 42 (3) of the Standing orders of the House.

The Companies Bill is currently under consideration and the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill are the key bills of the agenda.

Some loan agreements as well as Resolutions are to be considered as well.

But the Ranking on Communication Committee and MP for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.Fuseini said, recalls are costly as the taxpayer would have to foot the bill of transporting all 275 MPs back to the capital.

He described as waste and unproductive, stating, " I don't know why we are been recalled. It is a waste of taxpayers money."

Hon. Fuseini continued, "I am always of the purview that, this government is the most incompetent government. You recalled us to this House, we came and you have nothing to say. You just take a look at the Order Paper or the business statement, there is nothing so serious that warrant us back here," Hon A.B.Fusein blasted the government.

The House was half full as most MPs were still in their constituencies after the Easter holidays.