Bono Regional Minister Commences Office Today

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson the new Minster for Bono Region has on Monday 29th April 2019 officially commenced work. This was after she was approved by parliament and sworn-in to office by H.E President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson appointment was historic. She is the first female Regional Minister in 60 years when the Region was created in 1959. On her arrival to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), to officially start work, she was welcome by management led by Mr. Duodu A. Acheampong, the acting head of RCC Management and Planning Officer, with Management.

A staff durbar was organized by the RCC to welcome the new Regional Minister Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson and the Deputy, Mr. Siaka Stephen who is also a Member of Parliament for Jaman North. They were officially introduced to Management and staff as the new heads of the administration.

Mr. Siaka Stevens Deputy Bono Regional Minster working in the office

In an interview with the Minister on her first day in office, she said she was warmly received by both management and staff. She noted that a staff durbar was organized by the Coordinating Council to enable her to have first-hand information of the work and challenges of staff. The Minister added that the durbar offered her, staff and management the opportunity to deliberate on challenges, advice on administrative work and she sought staff support to develop the Region.

During open forum at the durbar, the staff in their submissions pledged their unflinching support to the minister and the administration.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson said her doors are opened for views, ideas, suggestions and contributions from the general public especially stakeholders to bring development to the people.

She noted that the region is partitioned into three that is Bono, Bono East and Ahafo for the purpose of development. She assured that her administration would work hard to galvanize both human and material resources to bring development to the people.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson Bono Regional Minster showing her instrument of appointment to the people at the durbar grounds

In another development, there was a rosy welcome for the Minister after her approval and swearing-in into office by the President to Sunyani. Massive crowd of both vehicular and human traffic hit the principal street of Abessim and Sunyani in a convoy, made up of scores of party supporters sympathizes and love ones to welcome her.

A durbar was organized to welcome her at residence. Nana Bofobene Gyeabour, Paramount Chief of Dwenem Traditional Area who was chairman at the durbar advise the new Minister to respect time and instill discipline at work. Nana on behalf of the Chiefs pledges their support to the new Minister to bring them needed development.

Imoro T. Ayibani & Ms. Elizabeth Nyarko

Sunyani