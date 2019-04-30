DPS Int'l Grabs 26 Medals In Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Tema-based Delhi Public School (DPS) received a total of 26 medals, the highest for a single school in the 2019 edition of Toyota Ghana's Dream Car Art Contest.

A total of 12 students were chosen from all participating schools this year for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Best Innovative Concept and Neatest Artwork awards categories.

Out of the 12, DPS International's students were eight in total, with two of them namely Niyathi Mahesh Shenoy and Adrijaa Pal, winning gold medals

while Bahira Adom won a silver medal.

Three out of the rest of the eight namely Raj Mukesh Thakwani, Leticia Mahesh Selvan,

Prateeksha Mahesh Shenoy, won bronze while the Neatest Art work award went to Dev Somen Chakrabarty while the Innovative Concept Award went to Aarshi.

Aside the eight, DPS International also has a long list of students whose work were recognized and were given medals.

At the under eight years category, six students namely: Umar Farouk Tijani,

Tanaya Vipui Gajjar, Naveena Chenthil Kumar, Kavya Sachin Hursale, Anuj Sandeep Potdar, Arnav Bajaj, received special medals.

For the under 8-11 years Category, eight students received medals and they include Shachi Sangai, Manavpreet Singh Baka, Neil Gangully, Princess Jessa, Aarna Tailor, Aryan Aman Goel, Prekshika Tyagi, Prasanna Lokesh Chandankhede.

Aside the 25, DPS International as a school was also recognized by the Toyota Ghana team and given a gold medal for its commitment and maximum participation.

The above award was received by Madam Tanya Mukesh Thakwani, Honorary Director of DPS International

9 DPS Int'l Students Qualify For Next Round Of Toyota's Global Art Context

The 2019 global art contest is scheduled to take place in Japan.

It is a drawing competition where children from around the world are brought together to come up with their future mobility.

Kids are asked to draw their dream cars that could help solve major challenges in communities in which they find themselves.

This year's competition is the 13th edition and students from 90 countries where Toyota has operations would be participating.

Managing Director of Toyota Ghana Limited,

Takuya Kajiura, says "this year, we received a remarkable entery of 1,379 artworks all over Ghana within a 3-month period after the announcement."

He says "the contest was made up of 3 categories, for children below 15 years."

He added that "professional artists were engaged and given guidelines as juries to select the most appropriate works for presentation during the world contest in Japan."

According to him, "9- best artworks representing 3 from each age category has been submitted to Japan for the world contest."

He noted that "I must say that following our good performance in last year’s global contest where we won silver out of 80 countries, we are very confident to return home with the Gold award this year, all things being good."

Meanwhile, Mr. Thakwani has expressed delight about his student's excellent performance and is hopeful that those who would participate at the global stage would do even better. He also said that DPS International would encourage all the children in Extra Circular Activities.