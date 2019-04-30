Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie Is Chancellor Of CIBT

The new Chancellor, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, disclosed that he was happy to inherit the Institute.

He promised to work closely with the former Chancellor, the Governing Council and the Management of the Institute to advance the Institute.

The President of the Institute, Professor Sylvester Achio, pledged that, CIBT which is a University College, will play a role that will help advance the Archbishop’s vision on education.

The Institute which is located at Adabraka, behind the Ministry of Information and adjacent to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) offices, runs degree programmes in Business Administration with options in Marketing, Banking & Finance, Accounting, Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Information Technology, Procurement & Supply Chain Management and Religious Studies and Church Administration.

The Institute is affiliated to the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

—Myjoyonline